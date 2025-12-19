Ryan Lochte reveals why he sold his Olympic gold medals

Ryan Steven Lochte, third most decorated swimmer of all time, has opened up about selling his Olympic gold medals and explained the reason behind his decision.

Following the auction announcement on December 10, 2025, the 41-year-old Olympian took to Instagram, explaining, “I never swam for the gold medals. My passion was to always be one of the best swimmers in the world.”

The 90-time international medalist continued, “The medals were just a cherry on top of an incredible journey.”

Ryan explained that he never kept his medals to himself and gave them to his fans, young kids in the stands and other enthusiasts.

He said, “It’s never been just about me. I want to inspire the next generation and help them chase their dreams.”

Ryan believes that the real treasure is not medals but the meaningful journey, memories and hard work he put into earning those medals.

One of the most decorated swimmers in American history, Lochte won six gold medals across four Olympic appearances. He is now selling three of them via Goldin auction house.

Ryan won over 90 international medals in his career, from the Olympics, FINA World Championships, Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the Pan Am Games.