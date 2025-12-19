Peter Greene's death: how did 'Pulp Fiction' actor die?

‘Pulp Fiction’ actor Peter Greene, 60, who died in his Lower East Side Manhattan apartment last week on December 12, had injuries visible on his body, new details have emerged.

Greene, according to the law enforcement sources, allegedly said that ‘The Musk’ actor's body showed “some injuries, but it’s undetermined what caused the injuries,” as reported by TMZ.

However, the Medical Examiner’s office has not issued any official cause of death, but Greene’s neighbors, who discovered his dead body lying “face down” with a “facial injury,” described a scene that neighbors called horrific.

What actually happened to Peter Greene?

Citing neighbors' accounts, the New York Daily News reported the apartment presented a shocking scene with "blood everywhere.”

The outlet also stated that a note of an unclear nature was found alongside the deceased.

The message read, “I'm still a Westie,” pointing to the 1970s Irish-American Hell’s Kitchen gang.

The disturbing details of the scene have raised eyebrows, though those in Greene’s circle said there were no signs he intended to harm himself.

The actor’s body was found with injuries, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources who said the cause of those injuries remains undetermined.

Peter Greene was best known for his breakout role in Pulp Fiction and built a career playing notable antagonists in films like The Mask, The Usual Suspects, and Judgement Night.