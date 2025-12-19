Pete Davidson’s partner shares painful update hours after baby announcement

Not exactly the post-birth plan Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had in mind, but the new mother found herself making an unexpected trip to the hospital after giving birth.

Just hours after announcing that she had welcomed her first baby with the former Saturday Night Live star, Hewitt shared a painful update with fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Early Friday, December 19, the model posted a selfie while seated in a car alongside her newborn’s car seat.

The little one's face was covered with text that read, "Who else had to get a wisdom tooth removed directly from the hospital the day after they gave birth?"

In the next image, she appeared to be recovering after the brief but painful procedure, posing with her face wrapped in what looked like an ice-pack head wrap commonly used to reduce swelling and discomfort following wisdom tooth removal.

The updates came just a couple of hours after the new parents introduced their daughter to the world.

"Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” she wrote, revealing her baby’s gender, birthdate, and full name. "Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson [red heart emoji]."



"My best work yet. I am absolutely overflowing with love, gratitude, and disbelief," the sweet message continued with first statements from both parents. "Wu Tang forever," Davidson wrote.

The delightful announcement was accompanied by a series of heart melting photos of the new family of three soaking in the moment.

The carousel included snapshots of Davidson feeding his daughter from a bottle, planting a gentle kiss on her head as Hewitt cradled her in her arms and many more adorbale images.

While the parents were generous enough to share the glimpse of their little bundle of joy, they kept their daughter’s face concealed to ensure privacy.