How a child's call sparked 70-year NORAD Santa tracking tradition

The United States (U.S.) North American Aerospace Defence Command will continue its tradition of tracking Santa as it travels across the world on its iconic magical sleigh.

The U.S.-Canadian joint venture responsible for monitoring the skies for threats since the Cold War has been tracking Santa for the past 70 years as it travels to deliver presents worldwide.

The annual tradition, known as NORAD Tracks Santa, began in 1955 after a child mistakenly called a military hotline asking to speak to Santa Claus.

Rather than turning the child away, NORAD personnel embraced the moment, launching what has since become a beloved Christmas Eve event for families worldwide.

This year more than 1,000 volunteers will be taking calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve from 4 a.m. to midnight Mountain Standard Time

Using the same radar systems, satellites and fighter jets that safeguard North American airspace, NORAD begins tracking Santa as he departs the North Pole and follows his route across the international date line.

The program allows children and families to follow Santa’s journey in real time through a dedicated website, mobile apps and a volunteer-staffed hotline, keeping the holiday magic alive across generations.