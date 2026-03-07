Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes

A powerful severe weather outbreak is sweeping across the central United States, taking the lives of two people in Oklahoma and threatening millions more on high alert.

Weather forecasters are calling for a “monster hail” and tornado threat on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The threat started on Thursday night, March 5, with storms ripping through the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma.

Confirming the casualties, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt confirmed that a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were killed in Major County.

As reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the pair was found in a vehicle near Fairview around 10:00 p.m. (local time).The

National Weather Service (NWS) has also warned that Friday’s forecast is even more dire. The Storm Prediction Centre has issued a Level 3 risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Authorities confirm that more than 7 million people are in the highest risk zone, including those in the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Tulsa, and Omaha.

Meteorologists also cautioned that the atmospheric conditions are ideal for producing supercell thunderstorms that can generate hail larger than 3 inches in diameter.

Therefore, a “monster hail” warning is given with wind gusts over 80mph and strong tornadoes.

The NWS also briefed that the greatest potential for strong tornadoes will exist from eastern Oklahoma and Kansas into western Missouri and Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Overnight, the atmospheric conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, March 7, with primary hazards shifting to damaging winds across the South and into the Great Lakes.