Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks released after DUI arrest in Arizona

Brooks fractured his left hand in a win against the Orlando Magic

By
Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was released an hour after being arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence (DUI) in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 6, 2026.

Media reports suggest that the versatile NBA athlete, who plays small forward and shooting guard, was taken into custody early Friday morning at around 2 a.m.

Brooks fractured his left hand in a win against the Orlando Magic on February 21, 2026 and has been ruled out since then. The 30-year-old is expected to miss four to six weeks after surgery.

According to USA Today, Brooks was having an excellent season prior to his injury as he averaged a career-high 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 50 games this season.

Brooks is currently in his third year of a four-year deal he signed with the Houston Rockets in 2023. He joined the Rockets through a sign-and-trade deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The arrest adds to a series of recent DUI-related incidents involving high-profile figures.

Earlier, the American pop sensation Britney Spears was arrested on March 4, on similar suspicion. She was released an hour later.  

