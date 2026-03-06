Who is Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Trump's new DHS secretary replacing Noem: Know every detail here

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired by President Donald Trump, ending her 13-month stint at the agency amid buzzing ICE operations.

The mass deportation campaign under Secretary Noem has led to widespread protests against ICE operations, resulting in the killing of at least three citizens.

President Trump announced the surprise decision on his Truth Social account on Thursday, March 5, writing, “Noem has served us well. She will be named Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

However, the new initiative mentioned by President Trump in his Truth Social post would get an official announcement this coming Saturday, March 7, 2026.

After the exit, all spotlight was focused on the new appointee Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Noem on March 31, 2026.

Who is Sen. Markwayne Mullin?

Sen. Mullin, 48, is a former MMA fighter who has been in the Senate since 2023.

Sen. Mullin is considered President Trump’s staunch supporter and ardent follower of the MAGA movement on Capitol Hill.

With a background in business and an accomplished MMA fighter with a 5-0 professional record, Mullin had represented the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate in 2023.

Mullin, who is associated with the “MAGA Warrior” persona, has long acted as a key intermediary between the White House and congressional Republicans.

If his nomination is endorsed by Congress, Mullin, who has roots in the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American to head the Department of Homeland Security.

As per his bio mentioned on his portal, he is described as a “successful business owner, working cow-calf rancher, and proud husband of 28 years to Mrs Christie Mullin.”

Sen. Mullin has in the past supported DHS policies and administrations’ immigration crackdowns.