DOJ releases ‘missing’ Epstein documents: What newly released FBI memos say about Trump?

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has published newly declassified FBI documents that were previously “missing” from Jeffrey Epstein’s investigative files, released in January.

These “302 memos” describe a series of 2019 interviews with an unidentified victim who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by both Epstein and Donald Trump in the 1980s.

The DOJ cited that the documents were “mistakenly” considered as duplicates.

The anonymous woman claimed to be between 13 and 15 years old when the assaults occurred.

As per FBI summaries, core statements are:

Epstein allegedly flew or drove the teenager to a “very tall building” in New York or New Jersey to meet Trump

Trump asked others to leave the room before attempting to force her to perform or*l s*x.

She told agents she “bit Trump” in an effort to escape, due to which Trump allegedly struck her and ordered her to be removed from the room. He called her “a little bit*h.”

The woman reported receiving threatening phone calls for years, which she believed were linked to her knowledge of the two men mentioned.

Following the release, White House responded aggressively. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the files, stating “completely baseless accusations” from a “disturbed woman.”

The House Oversight Committee is also investigating why these specific memos that had the most direct allegations against the current President of the U.S. were the ones flagged as “duplicates” and kept from the public until now.