US may use ‘mother of all bombs' in potential strike on Iran

The United States (U.S.) is planning to use the United Kingdom (U.K.) Royal Air Force bases to launch an attack on Iran, which the U.S. President Donald Trump described as “big one”.

According to Daily Mail, the USAF’s stealth fleet of bombers, including B1s, B-2s, and B-52s, is on its way to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in Chagos Islands.

These bombers can carry some of the deadliest payloads without detection. Their deployment to RAF bases came after the U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer allowed the U.S. to use British bases for collective defence.

Sources told the outlet that the U.S. and Israel could carry out the “big one” operation against Iran on Saturday, a week after launching military strikes against the country, which resulted in the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Threatening Iran with the “big one,” the U.S. president said: “We have not even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened.”

Experts told the outlet that the U.S. could potentially use the “mother of all bombs” against Iran to obliterate the underground tunnels, bunkers and missile launching sites. For the unversed, GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) is considered the deadliest non-nuclear weapon developed by the U.S.

It is a 21,000 pound explosive which creates a 1,000 ft hole in the ground, taking out underground targets. However, there has been no official confirmation from the U.S. regarding the possible use of MOAB against Iran.