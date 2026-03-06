 
Aurora alert: 10 states could see northern lights tonight—here's when

The NOAA has warned that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are likely, which include the possibility of auroras seen in the night sky farther south than is typical

Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

Get ready, stargazers!

The northern lights could be visible in U.S. states on Friday, March 6, after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a geomagnetic storm watch.

The NOAA has warned that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are likely.

Geomagnetic effects could include the possibility of auroras seen in the night sky farther south than is typical.

The northern lights are triggered by geomagnetic storms, when solar particles crash into Earth’s atmospheric gases, resulting in dazzling light displays in the sky.

This week’s potential display is caused by a burst of fast-moving solar wind streaming from a coronal hole on the sun’s surface.

When this stream of charged particles reached the Earth, it generated our planet’s magnetic field, sparking the swirling veils of light we commonly know as the aurora.

What’s the best time to watch auroras?

The northern lights might be spotted on Friday March 6, after NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G-1 class geomagnetic storm watch.

The forecast hinted at minor geomagnetic disturbances that can push auroras further south than normal.

However, due to the solar wind that travels at varying speeds, it makes it hard to forecast a precise time, but experts suggest monitoring real-time aurora forecasts throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Where to catch the northern lights tonight?

If geomagnetic activity reaches expected levels, the auroras could be visible across northern U.S. states near the Canadian border, including Alaska, the northern regions of Washington, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Maine.

If activity peaks, the viewing chances might extend further south with auroras becoming visible in northern areas of Nebraska, Oregon, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

