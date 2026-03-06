 
Geo News

Oil prices surge towards $150 as Qatar warns of Gulf export shutdown

Global markets rattled as Middle East conflict threatens energy supplies

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Oil prices surge towards $150 as Qatar warns of Gulf export shutdown
Oil prices surge towards $150 as Qatar warns of Gulf export shutdown

Qatar’s Energy Minister gave a stark warning stating that the escalated tensions with Iran could force all Gulf energy producers to halt exports within a week.

He warned of an increase in the price of crude oil to $150 per barrel as oil prices have skyrocketed to 22-month highs on Friday, March 6.

West Texas Intermediate crude raised 4% ($84.12) while Brent experienced 2% increase ($87.12).

This marks the steepest weekly gains in the market since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, WTI alone soared 25% this week.

While speaking with the Financial Times, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi warned that all Gulf exporters are in a state of force majeure if the war continues further.

Qatar, for its part, had already suspended its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, which accounts for 20% of the world’s supply, after Iran retaliated against Israeli and US attacks by targeting Gulf countries.

Kaabi said: “If this war continues for a few weeks, GDP growth around the world will be impacted.”

“Everybody’s energy price is going to go higher. There will be shortages of some products and there will be a chain reaction of factories that can’t supple,” he added.

Crude oil prices may surge to as high as $150 in two to three weeks if tankers cannot pass through the strait, said Kaabi, who also forecasts that prices for natural gas may rise to $40 for every million British thermal units.

Anthropic CEO apologizes after Pentagon labels AI lab 'supply-chain risk' video
Anthropic CEO apologizes after Pentagon labels AI lab 'supply-chain risk'
Amazon's costly glitch sparks chaos across US: Here's what we know
Amazon's costly glitch sparks chaos across US: Here's what we know
Nostradamus warned of a ‘seven-month war' — is it happening now?
Nostradamus warned of a ‘seven-month war' — is it happening now?
Why Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary: Here's everything you need to know
Why Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary: Here's everything you need to know
DJ Moore heads to Buffalo Bills in NFL trade move
DJ Moore heads to Buffalo Bills in NFL trade move
Why Jake Knapp withdrew from Arnold Palmer invitation only 15 mins before schedule?
Why Jake Knapp withdrew from Arnold Palmer invitation only 15 mins before schedule?
China's next five-year strategy is out: Here's what it plans to do
China's next five-year strategy is out: Here's what it plans to do
Lewis Hamilton calls for ‘decolonisation' of Africa in rare speech
Lewis Hamilton calls for ‘decolonisation' of Africa in rare speech