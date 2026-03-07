 
Geo News

Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions

Microsoft confirms next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix’ is a PC-console hybrid

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 07, 2026

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma revealed on social media that the next-gen system, codenamed “Project Helix,” is in active development.

Confirming the highly circulated rumours that the device will bridge the gap between console simplicity and PC versatility, Sharma stated: “Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games.”

Leaked specs

While Microsoft has not officially released any technical details, hardware leaks regarding Project Helix have been circulating for months.

As per speculations, here is how the rumoured specs stack up:

  • CPU: 3 Zen 6 cores+ 8 Zen 6c cores (11 cores total)
  • GPU: 68 RDNA 5 Compute Units
  • Memory: 48GB of GDDR7 RAM
  • Bus Width: 192-bit
  • Process: TSMC 3nm
  • Target Performance: Native 4K at 120 FPS

If these specifications come true, Project Helix can be a massive improvement, potentially providing double the performance of a PS5 Pro.

Price rumours

Fans are anxiously waiting for the release of official prices; The Xbox Series X is launching at $499. However, Project Helix specs are on the next level.

Early estimates from leakers suggested that the price can vary from $900 to $1400.

However, with recent shortages of RAM globally, prices can rise even more.

Some analysts even predict that the price tag can exceed $1,000 due as the project comes with 48GB of cutting-edge GDDR7 memory.

Release date predictions

It is expected that the Project Helix will be released in 2027. Further details are expected to emerge next week at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, where Sharma will speak with partners and studios. 

