Prince George and Charlotte's matching bracelets tell a family story

King Charles joins the Wales children in the bracelet tradition

December 20, 2025

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's small detail in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ latest Christmas card hints at a quietly strong sibling bond between the future king and his sister.

In the newly released family photograph, taken by Josh Shinner in rural Norfolk earlier this year, George is seen wearing a friendship bracelet on his wrist that mirrors Charlotte’s own well-known fondness for the same keepsake. 

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by royal watchers, who quickly picked up on the shared detail.

Charlotte has been spotted wearing her bracelet on several public outings, most notably during last year’s Wimbledon championships. 

Once a childhood staple, friendship bracelets have enjoyed a cultural revival in recent years, boosted by pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where fans famously exchanged them as symbols of connection.

The tradition seems to stretch beyond the children too, with King Charles frequently photographed wearing his own colourful woven bracelet, including during his visit to the Channel Islands with Queen Camilla last year.

Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey has previously described the bond between the Wales siblings as particularly special, shaped by both affection and their unique positions within the monarchy. 

Recent appearances have shown the trio laughing together, holding hands and clearly at ease in one another’s company.

For Prince George, who will one day become king, and Princess Charlotte, his closest confidante, the matching bracelets offer a quiet glimpse into family life behind palace walls.

