'Avatar' director refutes Matt Damon’s casting claim

Avatar director James Cameron has set the record straight over Matt Damon’s long-running regret over turning down the blockbuster film.

Cameron denied that Damon was ever formally offered a role in the 2009 sci-fi epic.

Pushing back on the actor’s version of events, the filmmaker clarified that the conversation never progressed beyond early interest.

“I can’t remember if I sent him the script or not. I don’t think I did?” he cleared the air.

The Titanic director explained that while Damon was interested in working with him and found Avatar “intriguing,” the actor was already committed to a Jason Bourne film at the time, making his availability the real issue.

“But he was never offered the part,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Thursday, December 18. “There was never a deal. We never talked about the character. We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue.”

Damon has previously and repeatedly spoken about turning down Avatar, suggesting the role could have earned him 10 percent of the film’s gross profits, a figure that would have totaled more than $120 million given the movie’s massive success.

Cameron also refuted on that assumption, explaining that no such terms were ever discussed.

“What he’s done is extrapolate, ‘I get 10 percent of the gross on all my films,’” he clarified. “And if, in his mind, that’s what it would’ve taken for him to do Avatar, then it wouldn’t have happened. Trust me on that.”

Despite the confusion, the 71-year-old movie maestro emphasised there are no hard feelings, adding that he respects The Odyssey actor and would still love to collaborate with him in the future.