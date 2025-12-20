Kylie Jenner's role behind Timothee Chalamet's success revealed

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for two years

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner might keep their dynamic under wraps, but they are reportedly really involved in each other’s lives.

The 30-year-old actor has coloured his life orange for the promotion of his upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, and insiders seem to think that is reflective of the makeup mogul’s effect on him.

The Beautiful Boy star has been wearing only the signature colour of the movie in all promotional events leading up to its release – even coordinating outfits with his dates, Kylie and mom Nicole Fender.

“Timmy’s been ‘Kardashian-ised,” an industry insider told Page Six, referring to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s focus on building their personal brands. “Both Timmy and Kylie are just into a different genre, the way they think about life and how they want to live. He has pretty lofty goals.”

Speaking of the couple’s decision to keep their relationship private, the source said, “They’re definitely still together, but it’s not like she needs to be at every promotional event [to prove it].”

Although they are quite private about how they portray their bond, they have managed to handle their love lives more smartly than Kylie’s sisters, according to the source.