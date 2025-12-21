US visa processing delays: Google and Apple warn employees against international travel

Tech giants Google and Apple are urging some of their employees to avoid travelling abroad, as delays in US visa processing are expected to leave workers stranded outside the country.

According to reports, the anti-travel warning has been issued to staff who require a visa stamp to re-enter the United States, particularly those on H-1B work visas.

Citing memos from two major immigration law firms explained what's happening, TechCrunch reported that BAL Immigration Law, which advises Google, and Fragomen, which represents Apple, have hinted at unusually long and unpredictable processing times at US embassies.

One memo was reported to have explicitly advised employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp to avoid international travel until the situation improves, warning that re-entry into the US could be delayed for weeks or even months.

The US State Department has acknowledged the issue, noting that embassies are now prioritising deeper scrutiny of visa applications.

This strict assessment has slowed down US visa approvals, causing uncertainty for professionals who normally travel home to renew their documents.

What gives an idea of its impact is the reports suggesting that the embassy appointments of hundreds of Indian professionals who travelled in December to renew their US work visas have been cancelled or postponed. New requirements, including expanded social media checks, are believed to be contributing to the backlog.

It should be noted that this is not the first time tech workers are facing such warnings, as Google, Apple and other major employers issued similar advice in September after the White House announced a steep $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications.

These changes indicate tougher and more complex immigration policies, compelling companies to caution staff against unnecessary international travel.