Apple’s foldable iPhone might debut in 2026, but it won’t be up for sale

The world of foldables has long been abuzz about Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, likely called the iPhone Fold, and now the time seems to be coming closer to its debut in late 2026, according to rumours.

But the more important concern is whether Apple enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a foldable iPhone or not. The truth is that buyers may not get to purchase one, with reports indicating that while the announcement is likely to coincide with the iPhone 18 series' launch during Apple's September event, supply constraints could delay availability until 2027.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the development of the foldable iPhone is way behind schedule. The production of foldable devices is complex, particularly regarding the flexible screens and intricate hinges required for durability.

He also warned that the company might encounter initial production snags, leading to limited stocks for months after the launch.

This scenario is similar to the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, which faced similar manufacturing hurdles. If history is going to repeat itself, the iPhone Fold could not launch on time, which will eventually result in long shipping delays for those who don’t pre-order quickly.

Foldable iPhone's leaked specs

As per rumours circulating on the internet, the foldable iPhone would feature a "book-style" design with a 5.25-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display. The handset is rumoured to offer under-display cameras and a return to side-mounted Touch ID.

iPhone Fold pricing

The iPhone Fold's price is estimated to be around $2,400, which is substantially higher than competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

While Apple is most likely to showcase the foldable iPhone in 2026, actual availability for consumers is expected to be limited, and a more likely purchase timeframe could be 2027.