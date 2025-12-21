Anthropic's Claude chatbot released as Chrome extension, but only for paying subscribers

Anthropic has launched its Claude chatbot as a Chrome extension, available exclusively for paying subscribers in beta.

The new Claude extension allows users to surf websites, fill out forms, and carry out scheduled tasks while accessing multiple tabs.

How to use Claude's Chrome extension

To use the Claude chatbot's Chrome extension, users need to pay at least $20 per month to subscribe to a Pro subscription, which is significantly less than the initial $200 monthly fee for Max users during beta testing.

The extension is compatible with alternative browsers like Brave and Opera that share the same Chromium engine, and it is not supported on Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge browser.

The Claude chatbot developer has addressed the “safety and security challenges” linked to the integration of chatbots into browsers, including the risk of prompt injection attacks, where malicious text is slipped into the chatbot.

For enhanced security, the extension offers features that allow users to control website permissions, enabling them to allow or revoke Claude's access to specific websites.

In addition to guaranteed security, the Claude extension will caution users before executing “high-risk actions,” such as publishing content or sharing personal data.

The chatbot will also automatically block itself when accessing high-risk websites that deal with financial services and torrent databases.