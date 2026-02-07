Everything to know about GTA 6’s ‘final’ release window

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed November 19, 2026, as the absolute date of release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) after years of delay.

Originally, the game was set to launch in Fall 2025 and was later delayed to May 26, 2026. This was also postponed, leading to the current November 2026 deadline - the third public proclaimed deadline.

Now, publisher Take-Two Interactive and developer Rockstar seem to be firming their conviction that they will meet this last date signifying a “content complete” status for the project.

The report indicates marketing of the game will commence finally during the summer of 2026, which will start during the launching in the holiday seasons.

The new title, which will redeem the series to an updated Vice City in the state of Leonidas (a portrayal of Florida) is confirmed to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles at launch.

It will be followed by a PC version, which is yet to be announced. The game is also not going to use generative AI technology as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed in a recent statement.

This new deadline will allow Rockstar to close a 13-year gap since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, providing the game that is touted to be the biggest map in the history of the franchise.

Although the studios stress on the date of November, the report is careful to mention that the game “won’t not be released till the developers feel it’s ready” leaving room for changes despite the firm current stance.