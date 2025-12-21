Here's every new feature for Pixel phones in latest Android 16 update

The first beta for Android 16’s final quarterly update has been released, and since Google didn’t share a detailed changelog for Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, let's give you a rundown of what’s new for Pixel devices.

Flashlight brightness controls

Android 16's new beta update has brought a simple upgrade to the flashlight tile in Quick Settings: a brightness slider. The flashlight tile is no longer just a basic on/off switch, as you can now expand it by long-pressing the tile.

This feature isn’t a surprise addition to the new Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, as it was also spotted earlier. The only change since we initially spotted it is that Google added a bar at the top of the slider to make the maximum brightness level clearer.

Navigation button order

Another notable change in Android 16 is the ability to flip your Pixel’s navigation buttons. The update introduces a new “button order” setting that lets you swap the positions of the back and recents buttons in the three-button navigation bar. This will be useful for anyone accustomed to the flipped navigation bar, which comes as the default arrangement on Samsung phones.

You can find this new “button order” setting under Settings > System > Navigation mode by tapping the gear icon next to 3-button navigation.

Expandable location indicator

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 also enables users to see exactly which app(s) are checking their device’s location. This is done with the help of an expandable location indicator in the status bar. Tapping this bar opens the usual “Microphone, Camera & Location” dialogue, which actually shows the app(s) that have the permission to track your location.

Automatically reconnecting wireless ADB

If you’re a developer or a power user who is frustrated with wireless ADB intermittently turning itself off, then there's a welcome fix in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, with which Android will automatically turn on wireless debugging whenever your device is connected to a trusted network.

Previously, Android's wireless debugging would automatically turn off after a period of inactivity, forcing you to manually enable it from Developer Options or Quick Settings.

Screen casting to an external display

With the initial release of Android 16 in June, Google introduced the ability to record the screen contents of an external display. Now, with Android 16's newly released update, Google is allowing you to cast the screen contents as well.

Support for over 160 new emoji

Over 160 new emojis have been added to the system font file in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1. These emojis are part of the Unicode 17.0 standard, which was codified in early September. Android's these new emojis include symbols like Distorted Face, Fight Cloud, Hairy Creature, Orca, and more.