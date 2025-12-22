What happened after Lily Allen and David Harbour's painful divorce?

Lily Allen revealed the struggles she faced after her split from Stranger Things star David Harbour, describing the divorce as deeply painful and life-changing.

The singer, 40, admitted that the breakup left her exhausted, affecting her sleep, appetite and her ability to manage everyday life with her two daughters.

Speaking publicly, Allen shared how the emotional toll of the shocking separation became visible in her day-to-day routine.

She recalled moments at home when her daughters noticed how much she changed physically, highlighting the deep impact the divorce left on her wellbeing.

The singer’s latest album, West End Girl, reflects this period of her life, exploring heartbreak, betrayal and the long road to emotional recovery.

A few tracks also hinted at her personal challenges that she faced during her marriage, offering fans an honest glimpse into her experiences.

Allen also addressed undergoing cosmetic surgery earlier this year after very visible weight loss, explaining that it helped her feel more comfortable with her body.

Despite the challenges, the Smile singer recently celebrated the holiday season with Christmas party at Stringfellows, enjoying performances and time with friends.

However, insiders reported that the singer and songwriter has been spending time with writer Jonah Freud.

Through these candid revelations, Lily offered insight into a difficult year, showing her personal and professional growth.