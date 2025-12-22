Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge call it quits after two years, details revealed

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly broken up after dating for two years.

The Hope ur OK singer and the House of Guinness actor, who started seeing each other in 2023, are said to have parted ways a few weeks ago.

A source told The Sun that people close to the couple were surprised by the news.

However, the insider said it was a hard time for both of them and that they thought it was better to be apart for now.

Olivia, 22, is reportedly very emotional when talking about the break-up at Lily Allen’s Christmas party at Stringfellows in Covent Garden, London, on December 20.

Insider revealed that friends are there to support her but the source said it was still a tough and sad moment.

Olivia and Louis didn’t confirm the split just yet, as in September, Louis said he was happy being known as Olivia’s boyfriend and told Variety that everything was good between them.

Earlier in their relationship, the driver license hitmaker visited Louis in London with her friend Conan Gray.

They spent time together at dinners, clubs and events, showing fans how close they were.

Louis also said he wanted to keep their relationship private, as he told British Vogue that dating should not be done in public.

Moreover, Olivia and Louis’ last public outing together was in October at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.