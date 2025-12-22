Mystery disease sweeps globe: Everything you need to know about Adenovirus

Mysterious 'untreatable' virus spreads worldwide: symptoms, risks, who should be careful

A mysterious “untreatable” disease is reportedly sweeping across the globe, leaving behind a trail of patients, as experts warn that it could be more dangerous than covid.

Eric Sachinwalla, medical director of infection prevention and control at Jefferson Health, revealed that the virus behind the disease has been identified to be “adenovirus”, with stark resemblance to flu and covid.

He added, “Unlike other conditions, we don’t know much about treating adenovirus,” adding, “So, if you are unfortunate enough to pick it up then you may have to just tough it out.”

Although the disease is mild in most cases; however, one factor that makes it more dangerous than other viruses is that it can not be killed by everyday disinfectants or soap and water.

Over 60 strains of the adenovirus have been discovered so far.

Some symptoms of the disease include:

Shortness of breath

A runny nose

Sore throat

In some severe cases:

Diarrhoea

Pink eye

Sachinwalla said that normally healthy people do not need to worry about the disease as they can easily beat it with some rest but elderly people and those with medical conditions need to keep a closer eye on the symptoms.

DISCLAIMER: This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Readers are advised to consult qualified healthcare professionals for diagnosis or treatment.