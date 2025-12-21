You can now pin favourite ChatGPT chats on Android for easy access

OpenAI's vastly famed chatbot, ChatGPT, is becoming easier to use for people who return to the same conversations again and again.

It's like pinning your favourite ChatGPT chats for easier access, which is particularly useful as many users rely on a single chat for repeated tasks or ongoing projects, and reopening those conversations can still take a few extra taps.

While chats can already be pinned inside the app or on the web, an upcoming feature in ChatGPT for Android is expected to make access even quicker by placing favourite conversations directly on the phone’s home screen.

These changes to ChatGPT's chat box are currently being tested to reduce the steps needed to reach important chats.

The app seems to be well-acclaimed for introducing home screen shortcuts, similar to how browsers allow shortcuts to specific websites.

This would allow users to open a chosen ChatGPT conversation with a single tap, without first having to launch the app and search through chat history.

Found in version 1.2025.350 of the ChatGPT Android app, a new “Add to home screen” option was spotted in the three-dot menu within individual chats. Selecting it creates a shortcut on the launcher that behaves like a standard app shortcut.

As of now, the shortcut is automatically named after the chat title, with no option to rename it. There also appears to be no limit on how many chat shortcuts can be added.

The more important aspect of the new ChatGPT feature is that these shortcuts open the selected chat directly, without loading the main app interface first.

Although the feature is not available to a wider audience yet, the ongoing testing phase indicates that it works smoothly, and given this progress, the option will likely be rolled out to more users in a future update and will make frequent ChatGPT use faster and more convenient.



