Who is going to play next James Bond?

With Daniel Craig ruling the silver screens as James Bond for a long period of time, fans obsess over who will replace him now.

As the speculation about different actors playing the famed 007 has been making rounds for long, Idris Elba recently teased fans hinting at possibility of playing Bond.

The 53-year-old to shared December 20 a playful clip from Madame Tussauds.

Elba is seen in the video interacting with wax figures of former actors as the iconic Bond theme plays, before the camera settles on him at the end of the lineup.

Fans were quick to react.

The netizens hailed him as the perfect successor to Daniel Craig.

One social media user wrote, "Not just the Bond we want… the Bond we NEED"

"You would be an AMAZING Bond," second commented.

Another TikTok user remarked, "Next James Bond pls"

"Ooh, don't get my hopes up, love!"

For the unversed, Idris Elba wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds London December 19, 2025.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig played James Bond from 2006 to 2021 with his era beginning with Casino Royale.

One of the most acclaimed eras in the franchise ended with No Time to Die.