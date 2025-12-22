James Van Der Beek shares holiday moment with wife amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek proved his family is by his side as he is battling with stage 3 cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek alum's wife, Kimberly took to Instagram December 21 to put up a heartwarming photo of the couple.

The 48-year-old appeared in a cozy photo which featured him with his arm wrapped around his 43-year-old at their Texas ranch.

Kimberly captioned the snap, “Me and my bae @vanderjames ” as the couple smiled warmly in festive attire.

The post came just days after Van Der Beek addressed public concern over his noticeable weight loss.

During an interview on the Today show, he clarified that the change was due to a stomach virus and 'not cancer-related',

Though he acknowledged that his ongoing two-year battle with colorectal cancer has magnified every health scare.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024.

He missed Dawson’s Creek's reunion which people initially thought was due to cancer, but that also turned out to be stomach related issue.

For the unversed, Van Der Beek shares six children with Kimberly Olivia (15) Joshua (13), Annabel (11), Emilia (9), Gwendolyn (7) and Jeremiah (4).