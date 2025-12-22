Following feedback, Google reconsidering separate Wi-Fi and mobile data buttons in Android

Google reconsidering separate Wi-Fi and mobile data buttons in Android

Following widespread backlash from Android users, tech giant Google is reconsidering a controversial change it made to the Android interface: merging Wi-Fi and mobile data controls into a single Internet tile in the Quick Settings panel.

This change was introduced with Android 12, replacing the separate toggles for managing Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, which allowed quick access to internet connectivity options with a single tap.

Although Google's intention was to simplify network management, the combined tile met with criticism for adding friction to routine actions.

Users and developers are frustrated as the unified Internet tile requires a secondary menu to open and manage individual connections, which makes the process slower and less practical compared to the previous setup.

Initially, there was an impression that Google would not reverse this decision. However, following the recent release of Android 16 QPR2, clues are making it to the surface, suggesting a potential reversion.

Michael Bestas, a lead developer at LineageOS, spotted hints in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) indicating that Google may be planning to separate the Internet tile back into distinct Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles.

While this feature is not yet active in Android's current beta builds, its presence in the system code means that Google is seriously considering the tweak.

The development could offer a more user-friendly Android experience, reviving the quick access that many Android users preferred before the Wi-Fi and mobile data buttons were merged.