SNL faces heated outrage over Ariana Grande 'Home Alone' sketch

Ariana Grande faced strong reactions after appearing in a shocking new SNL sketch based on the holiday classic Home Alone.

In the sketch, Ariana played Kevin, complete with the movie’s iconic blonde wig but the story took a dark turn.

Instead of a happy reunion, each family member fell victim to dangerous traps left in the house.

Viewers saw frightening scenes with family members falling into fire, getting hurt by sharp objects and other accidents.

Kevin became covered in blood, as the chaos grew bigger and the sketch ended by revealing it was all in the mother’s imagination because she was exhausted. However, violent scenes left many fans unsettled and shocked.

Reactions online were mixed, with some calling the sketch “too dark and horrifying” saying that it ruined an iconic holiday movie.

Meanwhile others praised the creativity and said Ariana’s acting was excellent, making Kevin believable in this twisted version.

Moreover, fans noted that while the sketch was bold, it might not be suitable for everyone, especially younger viewers.

Social media quickly filled with both shock and laughter as people debated whether the dark humour worked or went too far.

SNL has not released a statement yet, but the sketch has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Now, Ariana Grande’s daring take on Home Alone is drawing attention and sparking conversation this holiday season.