Dove and Olive pub in Sydney catches fire days before Christmas, over 100 evacuated

A large-scale firefighting and rescue operation was initiated following reports that an inner city pub, the Dove and Olive, in Sydney caught fire just days before Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Emergency crews acted swiftly, half a dozen firetrucks and several police vehicles rushed to the scene. More than 100 patrons, onlookers and Dove and Olive staff members were evacuated from the area without any major injuries reported.

Light rail services were temporarily suspended as a precaution. Luckily, the fire was brought under control; however, the building needs to be cleared of smoke.

Though the cause of fire is unknown and police are currently investigating the issue, the New South Wales (NSW) Fire Brigades Superintendent Adam Dewberry revealed that the fire originated in a storage area or plant room.

He said, “We understand the fire was in a storage area or a plant room. The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are now working to ensure that there has been no fire extension in any concealed areas.”

He further updated that traffic and light rail service remain suspended, adding, “We are trying to get the traffic and light rail operation started as soon as we can.”