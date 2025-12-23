‘Driving Home for Christmas’ singer Chris Rea dies peacefully after ‘short illness,’ says family

Chris Rea, famous for his song Driving Home For Christmas has died peacefully in hospital following a short illness.

He died at 74.

Rea was born in Middlesbrough to an Italian father and Irish mother. His musical journey started while he was working in his family’s ice cream business.

After years of struggles, his song Fool (If You Think It’s Over) secured him a Grammy nomination and made him a household name in the U.S.

Beyond the U.S., his fame in the UK rose in the late 1980s and 90s with albums such as The Road to Hell which topped the charts.

His hit Driving Home for Christmas was written during a financially difficult journey home in 1978.

Beyond singing, Rea was a motor racing enthusiast. He also worked as a Formula One pit mechanic.

He also faced major health battles including pancreatic cancer in 2001 and a stroke in 2016, but continued to record and perform.

Rea is survived by his wife Joan and his two daughters Josephine and Julia. Rea named his hit songs after their names.