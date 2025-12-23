GTA 6 as an MMORPG? This is what one veteran developer's hearing

Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6, buzz continues to dominate the internet gaming community, now after a gaming industry pro hinted that the title’s expected online mode may borrow heavily from massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs).

Online rumors suggest GTA 6’s Online mode could be adopting MMORPG-style (shorthand for massively multiplayer online role-playing game) features, blending its signature open-world crime gameplay with a single-player story with an MMO-style persistent world.

Rich Vogel, a seasoned gaming industry developer whose credits include titles like Ultima Online, Star Wars Galaxies, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Doom, New World, and Halo Infinite, recently revealed some details during an interview with Wccftech (an online publication for gaming industry insights).

Vogel, who himself has never worked on the GTA 6 project, shared insights, saying, “If what I have been hearing about GTA 6’s features and gameplay is true, it could evolve into an MMORPG, as many of its planned features are typically found in MMORPGs.”

Vogel's insights have sparked excitement and debate among GTA6 fans, although Rockstar has maintained a distance, but social media reactions spotlight both frenzy and concerns over the single-player experience.

For context, buzz-worthy MMORPGs include Final Fantasy XIV, The Elder Scrolls Online, and World of Warcraft, which focus on expansive online worlds, character progression, and social interaction, all the necessary elements that could reshape GTA's Online mode.

And Rockstar isn't just watching—they're investing. In August 2023, Rockstar purchased FiveM.

Nopixel is also an extremely buzzing RP server for GTA Online, and in September, Rockstar confirmed their enthusiasm to support the Nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.”

FiveM is a GTA 5 Online mod that enables players to join custom servers with unique, unofficial features to roleplay.

