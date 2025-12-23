Vince Zampella’s fatal crash: Everything we know about ‘Call of Duty’ co-founder death

Vince Zampella, the visionary developer who created the billion dollar Call of Duty franchise and led studios behind major hits such as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi was killed in a single-car crash.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 21, around 12:45 p.m. (local time) on the winding Angeles Crest HIghway north of Los Angeles.

He was 55.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that the southbound 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS veered off the road and then struck a concrete barrier and got destroyed in fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident while the passenger (who ejected) was taken to hospital.

However, it is not confirmed which of them is Zampella.

Zampella was an icon of the modern gaming industry. As co-founder and former CEO of Infinity Ward, he played a phenomenal role in launching the Call of Duty series in 2003, starting a new era of the military shooting genre.

After a landmark departure from Activision, he co-founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010, which he led until its acquisition by Electronic Arts (EA) in 2017.

Under his supervision, Respawn developed acclaimed titles including Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi series.

In 2021, his role expanded when EA placed him in charge of the entire Battlefield franchise where he was credited with steering its recent successful revival.

The news of his car crash has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans.

Details of the incidents are still under investigation.