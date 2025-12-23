Barry Manilow’s health scare: What we know

Legendary singer Barry Manilow has unveiled his early-stage lung cancer and surgery status with his fans.

The 82-year-old star shared this significant health update via his candid social media statement on Monday, December 22.

The Copacabana star also expressed his optimism for full recovery.

Giving details, Manilow revealed the diagnosis came after a prolonged bout of bronchitis.

He wrote, “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage.. My wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure.”

The results of the MRI found a cancerous spot on his left lung.

“It's pure luck that it was found so early,” he added, stating that the cancerous cells have not spread.

His treatment plan includes surgery to remove part of the lung with no additional chemotherapy or radiation needed for now.

He has postponed his upcoming performances following his health update but is planning a comeback for his Valentine’s Day weekend concerts at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino where he is in his 16th year of residency.

Fans worldwide have started pouring messages of support hoping for his swift and complete recovery.