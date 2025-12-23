 
Powerball's $1.7bn jackpot hits Christmas Eve—what happens if you win tomorrow?

Geo News Digital Desk
December 23, 2025

With Christmas just around the corner, the jackpot Powerball is getting bigger, reaching an all-time $1.7 billion.

The jackpot rolled last night (Monday, December 22, 2025) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn, white balls 3, 18, 36, 41, and 54 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.

Historically, the Powerball lottery has been won once on Christmas Eve (2011) and four times on Christmas Day (1996, 2002, 2010, and 2013).

The next drawing on Wednesday will be the 47th in the current jackpot run, which Powerball says is a record for the game.

At $1.7 billion, the prize ranks as Powerball’s fourth largest ever, trailing the U.S. lottery record of $2.04 billion set by Powerball in 2022.

The next drawing on Wednesday, December 24, would be the 47th in the current jackpot run, a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on September 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a whopping $1.787 billion prize.

What happens if a player hits the jackpot tomorrow?

If the player hits the jackpot on Wednesday, December 24, they can opt for either an income stream estimated at 1.7 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million (before taxes).

Winning the Powerball lottery requires matching all six numbers, with five white balls plus the red Powerball.

While the jackpot odds stand at 1 in 292.2 million, players have better chances at smaller cash prizes, some paying out just $4.

