World's smartest person with IQ of 276 claims God's existence can be proven by Math

World’s smartest person with an IQ of 276 has opened up about his beliefs regarding God and said that he can prove his views through math.

South Korean scientist YoungHoon Kim has said, “God is 100 percent real and it can be mathematically proven with three simple facts.”

The 36-year-old scientist has world’s highest IQ of 276. For reference, the score above 140 is considered genius and the great scientists such as Stephen Hawkings and Albert Einstein had IQ levels around 160.

Kim is an AI researchers with a strong interest in theology as evident from his degree in theology fron Seoul’s Yonsei University.

One of his posts on social media recently went viral in which he shared religious views influenced by multiple faith traditions. He said that Jesus will return - a belief shared by both Islam and Christianity.

In a video on YouTube, Kim said that he can mathematically prove the existence of God with three simple facts:

A line cannot start without the first point:

Kim said the above geometry principle is true with existence as well. A starting point (i.e. God) set everything in motion. Therefore, life and universe exist today.

One cannot cross endless past:

It means that if time had no beginning and went backwards, we would never have reached “today”, adding. “One cannot finish counting down to zero if it starts from negative infinity with no first number.

Power must come from somewhere:

Kim said that muliplications show that power must come from somewhere. So, for the universe to start and grow, a great power must have intervened to create and multiply it.