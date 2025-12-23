Christmas day schedule: What’s open, close on December 25?

The majority of the retailers, banks, and government services will be closed to observe the Christmas Day holiday.

For those who are making a last-minute run or finding an essential item, here’s a complete guide:

Which retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day?

Most of the large chain stores will remain closed including:

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

Aldi

Trader Joe’s

Kroger

Publix

Whole Foods

Major department stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Best Buy will also be shut in addition to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Which retail stores will be opened on Christmas Day?

A handful of convenience stores, pharmacies will be opened with modified hours.

Pharmacies: Selected CVS and Walgreens locations will be opened, but their pharmacy counters may operate on a drastically reduced schedule or be closed entirely.

Convenience Stores: 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Sheetz will stay open but individual franchise hours apply.

Coffee and Fast Food: Some Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonalds’ locations, especially those located at gas stations or in travel hubs will remain open.

Groceries: Limited stores of Albertsons and Safeway may be open with very short holiday hours.

Which Shipping and Services will be available on Christmas Day?

Banks and post offices: All major banks and U.S. post offices will be closed, with no regular mail delivery.

Shipping: FedEx and UPS storefronts and drop-off locations will be closed, though some critical delivery services may remain available.

Financial markets: The New York Stock Exchange and other U.S. financial markets will also remain closed.

Most retailers and services that are not available on Christmas Day will resume working from Friday, December 26.