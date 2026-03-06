Nostradamus warned of a ‘seven-month war' — is it happening now?

Nostradamus’ centuries-old chilling prediction about a prolonged global conflict has resurfaced amid the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

The 16th-century astrologer predicted many major public events, including the 9/11 attack and the death of Princess Diana in his 1555 book “Les Propheties.”

Although his predictions do not explicitly mention a global conflict, some believe the cryptic writing could relate to events unfolding this year.

A passage from his book, circulated widely online, reads: “The great swarm of bees will arise … by night the ambush.” His followers, who decrypt his prophecies, claim the passage talks about drone warfare between the U.S. and Iran.

Another passage, which his believers say is about the ongoing war, states: “Seven months of great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux, the King will not fail.”

His followers say that the passage indicates that the conflict in the Middle East could prolong up to seven months. Earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump said that the war could last no more than four weeks.

However, a new report by Politico revealed that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has asked the Pentagon to deploy more intelligence officers to support the operation for at least 100 days.

Nostradamus also predicted the “rise of three fires from the eastern sides, while the West loses its light in silence.”

Many believe that the prophecy predicts the fall of U.S.-dominated unipolar world order and the rise of three great powers from the East including China and Russia.

The prophecy also matches the analysis of Predictive History Professor Jiang, who also claimed that the war would forever change the global world order. He said that the U.S. would lose the war to Iran.

The predictions have surfaced as the tensions in the Middle East escalate after the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes against Iran, which have so far killed more than 1000 people, including the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.