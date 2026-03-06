 
Geo News

Why Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary: Here's everything you need to know

Kristi Noem out as DHS Secretary after Trump loses confidence following heated hearings

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Why Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary: Here’s everything you need to know

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, March 05, that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been ousted from her cabinet position.

The announcement ended days of speculation about her future following contentious congressional hearings that left the president “pissed” and Republican lawmakers questioning her leadership.

The announcement was made in a Truth Social post where Trump thanked Noem for her service, noting she “has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the border).”

He also clarified that she will now be appointed as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

The decision was made after weeks of mounting frustration. But the nail in the coffin was Noem’s testimony before House and Senate committees this week.

As reported by NBC News, her claim of the President's approval of a controversial $220 million ad campaign incensed Trump.

After speaking with Trump, Secretary John Kennedy told reporters: “The president of the United States called me, and I’m not going to speak for him, folks, but I would put it this way: his recollection and her recollection are different.”

The White House officials denied any signing off on the campaign by Trump.

Another significant aspect is raising questions about her relationship with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, which she dismissed during a House hearing as “tabloid garbage.”

However, current and former Homeland Security officials complain of exhaustion over what they term "micro-management and decision-making," such as a brief and unauthorised halt to TSA Precheck during a period of partial departmental funding lapse.

Who is replacing Kristi Noem?

Kristi Noem is replaced by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who will take charge on March 31, Trump confirmed. 

Iran crisis now expected to raise global food prices including household staples
Iran crisis now expected to raise global food prices including household staples
Britney Spears arrested in late-night traffic stop
Britney Spears arrested in late-night traffic stop
Everything you need to know about 2026 Winter Paralympics
Everything you need to know about 2026 Winter Paralympics
US winter storm: Tourists warned as 20 inches of snow hits western ski resorts
US winter storm: Tourists warned as 20 inches of snow hits western ski resorts
‘It's Official': Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end with chapter 25 on March 8
‘It's Official': Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end with chapter 25 on March 8
Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Aston Martin drivers face nerve damage risk from severe car vibrations in F1 shocker
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know video
Tornado threat looms over Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri Thursday & Friday: Here's what you should know
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran
Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan airport injuring 2 civilians as Baku accuses Tehran