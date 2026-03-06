Why Trump fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary: Here’s everything you need to know

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, March 05, that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been ousted from her cabinet position.

The announcement ended days of speculation about her future following contentious congressional hearings that left the president “pissed” and Republican lawmakers questioning her leadership.

The announcement was made in a Truth Social post where Trump thanked Noem for her service, noting she “has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the border).”

He also clarified that she will now be appointed as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

The decision was made after weeks of mounting frustration. But the nail in the coffin was Noem’s testimony before House and Senate committees this week.

As reported by NBC News, her claim of the President's approval of a controversial $220 million ad campaign incensed Trump.

After speaking with Trump, Secretary John Kennedy told reporters: “The president of the United States called me, and I’m not going to speak for him, folks, but I would put it this way: his recollection and her recollection are different.”

The White House officials denied any signing off on the campaign by Trump.

Another significant aspect is raising questions about her relationship with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, which she dismissed during a House hearing as “tabloid garbage.”

However, current and former Homeland Security officials complain of exhaustion over what they term "micro-management and decision-making," such as a brief and unauthorised halt to TSA Precheck during a period of partial departmental funding lapse.

Who is replacing Kristi Noem?

Kristi Noem is replaced by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who will take charge on March 31, Trump confirmed.