The Kid LAROI sets record straight on 'Stay' songwriting credits

The Kid LAROI finally put the longstanding debate on Stay songwriting credits to rest.

The Aussie pop star addressed the confusion that Charlie Puth wrote the lyrics of his 2021 smash 2021 duet with Justin Bieber.

During The Road to Before I Forget Twitch stream on Tuesday, December 23, the 22-year-old debunked the misconceptions, revealing that it was he himself and Bieber, 31, who wrote their own verses.

"I wrote every single lyric on that song apart from Justin’s verse," the Too Much rapper set the record straight once and for all. "Justin wrote every lyric of his verse. There’s been some, like, misinterpretation somewhere along the line that the song was pitched to us."

"People think Charlie [Puth] wrote the song and gave it to us. That didn’t happen. I wrote every single lyric of that punch-in style." he clarified.

The Kid LAROI sets record straight on 'Stay' songwriting credits

For the unversed, in a 2022 SiriusXM interview, Puth, who co-produced Stay, explained how he constructed the chords for the single.

However, some netizens took his statement as if the See You Again singer’s explanation means that he wrote the entire song without input from LAROI, whose real name is whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard or the Baby hitmaker.

"I definitely did get bummed when I started seeing people say I didn’t write [Stay] because I was so proud of that," the Australian musiican expressed frustration on-stream for not getting the credit for something he is genuinely proud of. "I was 17 years old. And I’m still so proud of that. That’s an accomplishment and something to be proud of. … Like, 'Damn, people think that this song was just given to me?' That’s so crazy."

He acknowledged other people’s contributions, emphasising that it was a collaborative effort.

At the same time, LAROI clearly conveyed that he personally wrote every lyric on the song except Bieber’s verse.