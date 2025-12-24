Zendaya sparks pregnancy rumours in latest outing with Tom Holland's family

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January at Golden Globe Awards

Zendaya was recently spotted in a rare outing with her fiancé Tom Holland and his family.

On December 22, the Euphoria star was seen hanging out with Tom’s parents and his brothers Harry and Paddy Holland at The Traitors: Live Experience game show in London.

The pictures immediately went viral on social media as fans were happy to see how the family showed warmth and love towards Zendaya.

Meanwhile, the images also stirred up rumours about the Spider-Man actress being pregnant due to her dressing.

Her choice of wearing loose-fitting winter clothes started a debate on social media that the actress is trying to hide a baby bump. She also had a handbag on her lap that covered her stomach area.

Taking it to Reddit, the internet users dropped comments like, “Oh that beautiful woman is pregnant!!!”

Another user commented, “I know I know I know we’re not supposed to speculate BUT.. yall seeing what I’m seeing right? Fuller cheeks, the big overcoat, the placement of the large handbag.”

Other comments included, “I think she is expecting,” and “I am almost certain they’re already married (for 6 months or so). I’m also almost certain she’s pregnant in this photo.”

Previously, the pregnancy rumours also surfaced in 2022, which were directly addressed by Zendaya, debunking the claims.

The couple confirmed their engagement in January 2025, when the 29-year-old was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.