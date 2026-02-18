Who is Jordan Cowan? Cameran who just made Olympic history—on skates

A former U.S. pro ice dancer has turned his dream into reality by making his way into the Olympic ring, making waves as the first camera operator in Olympic figure skating.

Cowan, dressed in an ice-white tuxedo, curves across the Olympic ice with his camera held high in the air, recording the buzzing moments as figure skaters make preparations and wave to the audience.

What makes Cowan’s work unique are his shots, which provide a perspective viewers have never seen that traditional overhead cameras couldn’t record.

Who is Jordan Cowan?

After retiring from competitive skating in 2011, Cowan got influences from ballroom dancers' skills to train amateurs.

He aimed at replicating the same for figure skating and established his own company.

Ever since, Cowan has been making waves on social media with his viral video catalogues of multiple levels of figure skating across social media platforms.

Cowan is currently engaged at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics for Olympic Broadcasting services, where he’s supplying footage to broadcasters worldwide who hold the rights.

To his credit, he had previously covered three US Championships, the 2021 World Exhibition Gala, and international ice shows.

What is it like to be the first to hold a camera in ice skating, especially in the Olympics?

Cowan described it in an interview with The Independent, saying, “To be the first person out on the ice at the end of their performance is such a privilege, and I definitely want them to feel their feelings.”

“The ice is a sacred place for a skater,” Cowan added.

His role surfaces as particularly vital during the Games following American skater Ilia Malinin’s two free program skates.

After Malinin impeccably performed his long program in the team event, clinching a gold medal for Team USA, he touched Cowan’s camera in excitement.

However, when Malinin fell twice in the singles competition, Cowan kept the distance as the skater stumbled in apparent disappointment.

His last assignment at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics would be capturing the dazzling moments at the closing gala, where world’s top-notch competitors will perform their signature moves on February 22, 2026.