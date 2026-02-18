Air Force One jets to be repainted in Trump's favourite colours

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has ordered that all Air Force One jets be repainted according to his preferred color palette, which is red, white and blue.

Reports from CBS and Fox News reveal the new design will also feature a gold stripe alongside Trump’s preferred colors. Only the presidential and VIP aircraft will be repainted.

The repainting will mark an end to the blue and white design introduced during the President John F. Kennedy’s administration in the 1960s.

President Trump’s private plane often referred to as “Trump Force One” has a navy and white body with a red stripe. The new design is expected to be similar to Trump’s private jet.

A USAF spokesperson said the $400 million luxury Boeing jet, which Qatar gifted to the U.S. last year, will also get a paint job, adding, “the jet could be ready for the president’s use by this summer.”

The smaller C-32 planes, responsible for carrying top U.S. officials, including First Lady, Vice President and cabinet members, will also be repainted according to the new color scheme.

The plan dates back to his first term; however, it was later cancelled by the administration under former President Joe Biden.

In a 2018 interview with CBS News, Trump announced his preferred color scheme, saying, “Red, white and blue. It’s gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world.”