Charles Bronson, Britain’s longest serving inmate, faces fresh fight for freedom 

February 18, 2026
One of Britain’s most notorious prisoners, Charles Bronson, is once again on the verge of a high-stakes parole review that will decide his fate.
The 73-year-year old has spent more than five decades behind bars after first being jailed in 1974.
He was released briefly but has remained incarcerated ever since due to a series of violent incidents inside prison. The timeline of his imprisonment includes:
In addition to these incidents, he remained involved in incidents like assaults on governors, doctors, and even his own solicitor.
The recent parole will determine whether he can ever walk free. Unlike earlier hearings, the latest review is being conducted as a paper exercise.
A panel will consider written submissions from prison officials, psychiatrists, probation staff and Bronson’s legal team to assess whether he poses a manageable risk to the public.
The parole review comes after Bronson initially dismissed the process, reportedly firing his legal team and refusing to engage after being denied a public hearing.
A new solicitor is understood to have secured a postponement, enabling the panel to proceed with the assessment.