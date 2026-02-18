Powerful storm batters Southern California with 60 MPH wind gusts

A strong storm system is approaching Southern California late Tuesday, February 17, into Wednesday, February 18, prompting several warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

In Los Angeles County, forecasters have issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, February 18, urging residents to stay alert for wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The fast-moving line of storms was tracked from Highway 138 between Interstate 15 and Highway 2 southward toward Carson, moving northeast at nearly 100 mph.

Residents of Long Beach, Pomona, Torrance, West Covina, and the Part of Los Angeles are listed as highly impacted regions.

According to officials, strong gusts can deteriorate roofs, siding, and trees. Residents are advised to stay alert for possible tornado development.

Farther north, an alert has been issued following a strong thunderstorm along the 5 Freeway corridor near Santa Clarita before midnight.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were reported as the storm pushed east through the San Fernando Valley, damaging areas like Burbank, Santa Monica, and downtown Los Angeles. The National Weather Service (NWS) urged people who are outdoors to seek shelter inside a sturdy building.

Furthermore, the wind advisory remains effective through Wednesday afternoon in the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley with sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph and isolated gusts reaching 75 mph.

Extra caution is issued for drivers with high-profile vehicles, as blowing debris and downed tree limbs can create hazardous road conditions.