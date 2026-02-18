Tom Noonan, star of 'Manhunter' & acclaimed director, passes away at 74

Manhunter star and world’s largest and most prestigious independent film festival, Sundance-winning director Tom Noonan, has died at age 74.

The news was shared by his co-star Karen Sillas on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “My dear friend and costar, Tom Noonan, passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026.”

Sillas, while reflecting on her time spent with Noonan, penned a heartfelt tribute.

“Working with him in his original off-Broadway play, ‘What Happened Was…,’ at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor.”

“Little did I know when we shot it as a film a year later, we would be creating one of 1990’s most iconic indies in American cinema. What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end… may his legacy continue to shine on.”

Who was Tom Noonan?

Tom Noonan was an acclaimed director who debuted his career behind the camera in What Happened Was in 1994.

The drama was well received among the cultural critics as ‘outstanding’ and awarded on the festival circuit.

Apart from direction, Noonan was also a talented actor who made his mark and performed roles as Francis Dolarhyde, playing the antagonist in Manhunter in 1986, and rejoined director Michael Mann in Heat 1995.

He also starred as the supervillain, Cain, in RoboCop 2 in 1990 in the blockbuster hit franchise of the film.

Over the decades, Noonan featured in films including The Last Action Hero and Synecdoche, New York, and on the silver screen in series such as Damages and Hell on Wheels.