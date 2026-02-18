Google to release Android 17 on May 19, with updates for Chrome, Cloud, and Gemini

Google to release Android 17 on May 19, among updates for Chrome, Cloud, and Gemini

As the latest Android update is approaching its release date, anticipation has intensified, especially after Google released Android 17 Beta 1 for select devices, leaving users more excited about practical features and much more which shall only be confirmed and released at the Google I/O 2026 developer conference on May 19.

Google I/O 2026 keynote details

The Google I/O 2026 will kick off at 10 AM (Pacific time), and Google has announced that it will showcase updates across various platforms, including Android, Chrome, Cloud, and Gemini.

Where to watch Google I/O 2026?

Those willing are advised to stay around to watch the keynote live on YouTube, along with separate developer sessions giving us a sneak peek into specific areas of new features and improvements Google may have in store for Android and its other flagship services.

Expected announcements at Google I/O 2026

The most expected announcements at the Google I/O 2026 are new features for Android, Android XR, Wear OS, Android TV, ChromeOS, and more. The plethora of innovative features also includes updates for popular services like Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Search, and Google Workspace.

Likewise, Samsung is likely to incorporate many of the Android 17 features into its Galaxy phones and tablets with the rollout of the One UI 9 update later in 2026. Besides, enhancements for Wear OS would be out for compatible Galaxy Watches with the One UI 9 Watch update before 2026 comes to an end.

With hype amassing exceptionally ahead of the Google I/O 2026, the conference promises to be a significant event for both developers and users.