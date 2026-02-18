Storm Pedro set to lash UK with snow and heavy rain: Here's what you should know

Storm Pedro is set to bring snow and more heavy rain to the UK this week, as forecasted, announcing the entry of a new weather system.

The name Storm Pedro originated from Meteo France, France’s national weather service, where the storm is expected to have a major effect.

Besides, yellow weather warnings have already been predicted for today, Wednesday, and tomorrow, across parts of the country, with a forecast of wintry showers and freezing conditions.

According to the MET office, “There is the potential for an area of rain and snow to affect parts of Wales, central England, and into the southern Pennines during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.”

The Met Office has also forecasted rainy and snowy conditions for Northern Ireland from 4 am today, February 18, till 8 pm on Wednesday night, February 19.

Rainy spells, snow over hills, and gusty winds could bring some disruption for commuters, the forecasters are warning.

There will be some rainy spells affecting southern parts of England from Wednesday and late Wednesday night through early Thursday; during this time some snowfall is also expected over hilly areas, mainly during Wednesday night.

After a spell of wet and grey conditions, the temperatures are expected to rise again towards the weekend, reaching as high as 13 degrees Celsius in Exeter, according to Met Office.