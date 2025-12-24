Royal family issues major update on King Charles Christmas Broadcast

Royal family releases statement as King Charles gears up for key speech

Buckingham Palace shared a delightful video, showcasing glimpses from the recording of King Charles' keynote Christmas speech.

On December 24, the royal family's official social media channels released a statement detailing the traditional Christmas Broadcast.

Alongside the video, the message reads, "The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an annual Christmas Day tradition.

The broadcast will be available from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day on: The Royal Family Channel on YouTube, @bbcnews, @itvnews and @skynews in the UK. If you live outside the UK, check your national broadcaster’s schedule."

It is important to note that this year, the King broke royal tradition and recorded his message at Westminster Abbey, where Princess Catherine holds her annual Christmas Carol Service.

Last year, the monarch did the same. Instead of choosing Palace for his speech, he filmed his address at Fitzrovia Chapel at Pearson Square in London.

In 2025, the King continued with the same idea and chose a venue away from his royal residence.