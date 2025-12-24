Princess Charlotte duets with mum Princess Kate for Christmas? Watch

There is excitement brimming in the royal residence as Christmas inches closer and fans await the much-anticipated annual broadcast of the carol service.

Kensington Palace shared an update for fans suggesting that Kate Middleton would once again be showing off her musical prowess while playing the piano. However, this year, there will be a special guest featured, and it could be none other than, Princess Charlotte.

In a video clip shared, there is a closeup of a piano, in which Kate is seen playing a few notes with her left hand. The unmistakeable Sapphire engagement (previously belonged to Princess Diana) is on full display. The princess is also seen wearing a gold bracelet.

A moment later, a smaller and dainty right hand comes into shot as it begins playing alongside Kate’s. The tell-tale signs indicate that it could be the 10-year-old Charlotte, wearing an elegant gold chain bracelet. The shot then fades into the Palace logo.

“A special duet…” the caption read along with a heart emoji.

In the past, Charlotte has shown her regal poise and grace during royal outing and even keeping her brothers in check. She is also fond of her mother, and is often seen mirroring her etiquette.

Hence, it would come as no surprise if the young princess also inherited her mother’s talents. Princess Catherine first demoed her musical talents on Christmas Eve in 2021. She had accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here, during the carol service.