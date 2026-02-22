Viral monkey Punch makes IKEA toy global sensation: Here’s what it costs

A seven-month-old Japanese macaque named Punch has won hearts worldwide. But another thing that grabbed attention was his famous plushie.

The toy identified as the DJUNGELSKOG orangutan, a huggable plush from IKEA’s wildlife themes children’s range having long-flexible arms designed to mimic real apes.

The connection with the Punch sparked a surge in demand.

Punch was abandoned by his mother after his birth in July 2025 at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo.

To cope up with the loneliness and abandonment, the zoo caretakers introduced a soft toy as a substitute source of emotional security.

Since then, the baby monkey developed a deep attachment with the orange orangutan, clinging to it constantly as he eats, rests, and explores his enclosure.

The DJUNGELSKOG orangutan retails for approximately $19.99 in the United States, though online reseller prices have fluctuated with demand.

The orangutan version measures roughly 66cm in length and is made primarily from polyester fibres, with embroidered facial details for additional safety and durability.

The DJUNGELSKOG line itself has become one of IKEA’s most recognisable plush collections worldwide, alongside other internet-famous toys such as its shark plush.

After the toy sales went up, IKEA representatives visited the zoo and donated several toys to ensure that the baby monkey always has a companion.

Fans have affectionately nicknamed the toy “Oran-Mama.”